Courtney Lyn Cooper Rider

MONTICELLO — Cortney Lyn Cooper Rider, 50, of Monticello, IL passed away at 7:58 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, in Carle Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside service to celebrate Cortney's life will be held at 1:30 Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL, followed by a celebration of Life at South Side Country Club. Memorials may be made in Cortney's memory to Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M. Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Cortney was born March 26, 1971 the daughter of John and Judith (Crews) Cooper. Cortney was a graduate of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. Her passions in life were her children, her family, her large circle of friends from all stops in her life, her aspirations as a writer, and her mission to make everybody that came into her life feel better about themselves and the world in general.
Surviving are her son, James Rider; daughter, Ellen Rider; father, John Cooper of Monticello, IL, and her ex-husband, Tim Rider of Manhasset, NY.
Cortney was preceded in death by her mother and her sister: Tierney Cooper-McCann.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.