Courtney Lyn Cooper Rider

MONTICELLO — Cortney Lyn Cooper Rider, 50, of Monticello, IL passed away at 7:58 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, in Carle Hospital, Urbana.

A graveside service to celebrate Cortney's life will be held at 1:30 Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL, followed by a celebration of Life at South Side Country Club. Memorials may be made in Cortney's memory to Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M. Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Cortney was born March 26, 1971 the daughter of John and Judith (Crews) Cooper. Cortney was a graduate of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. Her passions in life were her children, her family, her large circle of friends from all stops in her life, her aspirations as a writer, and her mission to make everybody that came into her life feel better about themselves and the world in general.

Surviving are her son, James Rider; daughter, Ellen Rider; father, John Cooper of Monticello, IL, and her ex-husband, Tim Rider of Manhasset, NY.

Cortney was preceded in death by her mother and her sister: Tierney Cooper-McCann.