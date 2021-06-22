ATWOOD — Craig Emerson Chapman, 74, of Atwood, IL, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday with Masonic Services at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Chapman family would like to thank Dr. Evelena Ontiveros and everyone at Cancer Care Specialists for providing excellent care for Craig.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Atwood. For additional information please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.