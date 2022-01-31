NORMAL — Craig Merritt Minnis, 59, of Normal, formerly of Decatur, passed away January 25, 2022 surrounded by family.

A memorial gathering will be 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Craig's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.

Craig was born September 5, 1962 in Decatur, the son of Wallace and Jane (Gary) Minnis. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in the class of 1981. He attended Richland Community and Lakeland Community College and later graduated from Devry Institute of Technology. He married Marianne McCarthy in 1989.

Craig worked for Sears Roebuck in loss prevention for 20 years. He was an Illinois Licensed Detective and Security Contractor and worked for Soy City Electric Supply, Springfield Electric Supply, Crescent Electrical Supply in Peoria and Dunker Electric Supply. Craig was a black belt in Jiu Jitsu and studied with World Champion Jack McVicker. He also earned his instructor designation in Muay Thai. Craig took great joy in teaching Martial Arts at the Peoria Athletic Club where he was an instructor for students, children with special needs and the children's class. He was passionate about giving back to his community and was an assistant football coach at Warrensburg-Latham High School.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marianne; children: Tyler J. Sichelski of Tempe, AZ, Tara L. Kenny (Ryan) of New Lenox, IL, Michael S. Minnis (Olivia) of New Lenox, IL, and Mark E. Minnis of Peoria; grandchildren: Audrianna, Quinn, Leighton and Bryce; father, Wally Minnis of Decatur; brother, Gary Scott Minnis (Karen); nephew, Robbie Minnis (Brandy) and niece, Danielle Minnis.

Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Minnis in 2012.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.