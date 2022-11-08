Aug. 8, 1969 - Nov. 4, 2022

PAOLA, Kansas — Craig W. Gadberry 53, of Paola, KS formerly of Decatur, IL passed away on November 4, 2022, in his residence after a five year battle with brain cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur, IL. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

Craig was born August 8, 1969, in Decatur, IL the son of Jack Gadberry and Gretchen (Sasgen) Peters-Hantel. He married Camber W. Clark the love of his life. Craig had worked as an IT Consultant. He had served his country in the US Army. Craig was a graduate of Southern Illinois University.

Surviving is his wife: Camber; sons: Seth Allen Mason (Katie) and Benjamin Matthew Olsen; brothers: Sean Gadberry (Nancy) and Steve Gadberry; grandchildren: Avery, Quinn and Chaney.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made in Craig’s memory to the Miami County Cancer Foundation, 907 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.