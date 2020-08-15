MOUNT ZION — Craig W. Valentine, 46, of Mt. Zion passed away at 1:14 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, in Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL from heart failure.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family suggests face coverings and social distancing. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Craig was born June 26, 1974, in Decatur, IL the son of William A. and Sue A. (Chamberlain) Valentine. He worked as a truck driver for Gaither Farms. Craig was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys team. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite driver: Jimmie Johnson. He also enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are his father: Bill Valentine (Erin) of Long Creek; mother: Sue Valentine of Decatur; sister: Joanna Matlock of Decatur; nephews: William Matlock, Josiah Matlock, and Zachariah Matlock.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.