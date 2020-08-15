× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Craig W. Valentine, 46, of Mt. Zion passed away at 1:14 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, in Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL from heart failure.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family suggests face coverings and social distancing. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Craig was born June 26, 1974, in Decatur, IL the son of William A. and Sue A. (Chamberlain) Valentine. He worked as a truck driver for Gaither Farms. Craig was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys team. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite driver: Jimmie Johnson. He also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his father: Bill Valentine (Erin) of Long Creek; mother: Sue Valentine of Decatur; sister: Joanna Matlock of Decatur; nephews: William Matlock, Josiah Matlock, and Zachariah Matlock.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

