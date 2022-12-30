Feb. 19, 1982 - Dec. 27, 2022

DECATUR — Crystal Lynn Gordon, 40, of Decatur, IL, passed away on December 27, 2022, at her brother's home, surrounded by her family and fiance Nichole Morgan.

Crystal was born February 19, 1982, to Jerry Baker and Mary Baker (Sarko) of Decatur. Crystal was raised by her grandparents Fred and Irmgard Sarko of Warrensburg, IL. Crystal was a server at Cracker Barrel and a pharmacy technician at CVS Decatur, IL, and was also a CNA. Crystal enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to express herself with creative tattoos, fun hair colors, and loved making homemade gifts for everyone. Crystal made the world a brighter place.

Crystal is survived by her sons: Adam Gordon, 20 (Decatur), and Aaron Gordon, 18 (Decatur), who she loved dearly. Her fiance Nichole Morgan (Decatur), never left Crystal's side during her battle. Also surviving are Crystal's father, Jerry Baker (Acworth, GA); mother, Mary Sarko (Decatur); twin brother, Paul Baker (Samantha) of Harristown; sister, Jennifer Cotton of Winston Salem, NC; uncle, Bob Sarko (Debbie) of Warrensburg. Crystal had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank the Decatur Elks 401 for their kindness and generosity during this difficult journey. We would also like to thank the staff at Cancer Care of Decatur, DMH's IMC, OCC units and the entire community for the support and care provided for our beloved Crystal.

Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Decatur First Church of the Nazarene where Crystal regularly attended. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the church (First Church of the Nazarene, 1177 West Hickory Point Road, Decatur, IL, 62526).