July 20, 1960 - Dec. 1, 2022

FORT MYERS, Florida — Crystal R. (Jeppson) Willis, of Fort Myers, FL, formally of Decatur, IL, joined the angels in Heaven on December 1, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. She was a Cancer Warrior of three battles but inevitably lost the war.

Crystal was born July 20, 1960 in Jacksonville, FL, but relocated to Decatur, IL, shortly after. She was a wonderful mom, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, spiritual leader, councilor, and friend to many. She loved to love on others. Crystal very much enjoyed being a Mom to all and Grandma Mimi to her granddaughter and took great pride in taking care of others. She had the gift of understanding, always knowing just what to say.

Crissy married Bill Willis of Decatur on October 2, 1987, and together had two children, Ryan and Kirsten. She leaves behind her husband, Bill; children, Ryan Willis and Kirsten and Zach Griffin; granddaughter, Delilah Willis; Mom and Dad, Bob and Linda Jeppson; sisters: Terri Jacobus, Lori (Randy) Brozio; brother, Russ Jeppson; and many more.

The Willis Family wants their family and friends to know how much she appreciated all of the prayers, cards, letters, texts, phone calls and social media posts. You have all been a blessing to them during their time of need.

We also hope and encourage you all to have regular cancer screenings and to support and donate to the American Cancer Society in her honor.