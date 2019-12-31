DECATUR -- Crystal Sandra Nicholls peacefully passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Bridge Assisted Living facility in Ooltewah, TN where the caretakers, nurses, and management became her dear friends. She was surrounded by love and affection.
Crystal was born in Decatur, Illinois, but lived many years in Winter Haven, Florida before moving to the Chattanooga area in 1999. As a beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend of many adults and children, she lived a beautiful and adventurous life, enjoying travels around the world, while being a wonderful role model of strength and guidance. Affectionately known as "Gigi" to many, Crystal was always accepting and full of grace. She was a former model, Mrs. Florida contestant, hotel and restaurant owner, a vibrant and beautiful woman of many talents. Her dignity and spirit will live on forever, as her many friends and family members across the country can attest.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Nicholls and mother Opal Gemmer Nicholls, and sister Cheri Nicholls Gray.
She is survived by sons Douglas Trueblood (Ft. Lauderdale), Daniel Trueblood (Denise) and grandchildren Lane, Lexi and Luke (McDonald, TN). Upon the passing of her dear sister Cheri and her brother-in-law Rusty Gray, she became mother to, and proudly raised as her own, niece Kimberly Jewel Gray (Thomas Lane, Arlington, VA) and nephew Bradley Rust Gray (So Yong Kim, Pasadena, CA). She affectionately considered Kimberly and Tom's children (Max, Molly, and Lucy) and Brad and So's children (Sky and Jessie) her grandchildren as well.
Crystal's legacy of respect, kindness, strength and unconditional love for others will live on forever.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.