DECATUR -- Crystal Sandra Nicholls peacefully passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Bridge Assisted Living facility in Ooltewah, TN where the caretakers, nurses, and management became her dear friends. She was surrounded by love and affection.

Crystal was born in Decatur, Illinois, but lived many years in Winter Haven, Florida before moving to the Chattanooga area in 1999. As a beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend of many adults and children, she lived a beautiful and adventurous life, enjoying travels around the world, while being a wonderful role model of strength and guidance. Affectionately known as "Gigi" to many, Crystal was always accepting and full of grace. She was a former model, Mrs. Florida contestant, hotel and restaurant owner, a vibrant and beautiful woman of many talents. Her dignity and spirit will live on forever, as her many friends and family members across the country can attest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Nicholls and mother Opal Gemmer Nicholls, and sister Cheri Nicholls Gray.