Curtis Allen Massey

Curt was always ready to lend a helping hand. He would show up with tools and coffee in hand and would stay until the job was complete. He met no strangers and had an endless supply of jokes and funny stories. He brightened every gathering with his ready laugh and easygoing manner. Our lives are dimmer for his leaving, and we will greatly miss his generous, affable presence. Most important of all, Curt was devoted to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Over twenty years ago, he accepted Jesus into his heart and experienced the amazing transformation of God's grace. He loved the old hymns and had memorized all the words. We extend gratitude to Pastors Donald and Vickie Horath and the church family at Hillside Bethel Tabernacle for the blessing of their friendship and prayerful support.