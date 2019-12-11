DECATUR — Curtis Allen Massey, 74, fought a final fight and faithfully finished his race on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after a lingering illness.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, at Hillside Bethel Tabernacle (3575 East Greenhill Road, Decatur) from 5 to 7 p.m. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in South Wheatland Township Cemetery in Decatur. Memorials may be made to Hillside Bethel Tabernacle in lieu of flowers.
Curt was born January 11, 1945 to Cleotis and Jennie Massey. He married his lifelong love, Ruth Jeanette Kayhs on August 27, 1962. His son, Mark, and his daughter, Jill, were the pride of his life. He was an involved and doting grandpa to his six grandchildren. For over 52 years, he was a loyal employee at J & S Drywall and a member of the Painters Union, Local No. 288, where he served as an executive board member for more than 30 years. He was recognized for his strong work ethic and master craftsmanship. One of his greatest pleasures was fishing. He spent many hours on Lake Decatur and always anticipated his annual fishing trip to Mississippi with buddies. He was a diehard Atlanta Braves and Fighting Illini fan. Most mornings, he gathered with friends at McDonald's North to drink coffee and enjoy good-natured conversation.
Curt was always ready to lend a helping hand. He would show up with tools and coffee in hand and would stay until the job was complete. He met no strangers and had an endless supply of jokes and funny stories. He brightened every gathering with his ready laugh and easygoing manner. Our lives are dimmer for his leaving, and we will greatly miss his generous, affable presence. Most important of all, Curt was devoted to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Over twenty years ago, he accepted Jesus into his heart and experienced the amazing transformation of God's grace. He loved the old hymns and had memorized all the words. We extend gratitude to Pastors Donald and Vickie Horath and the church family at Hillside Bethel Tabernacle for the blessing of their friendship and prayerful support.
He leaves behind to treasure shared memories: Ruth, Mark (Becky), and Jill; grandchildren, Matt (Michelle), Teddy (Tess), Emily, Nathan, Tré, Tristan, and honorary grandson, Kearon Cole; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Sophie; and brother, Jeff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, two brothers, four sisters, and other family members.
Hardworking hands are now at rest, and a loving heart has ceased to beat, but his legacy lives on in those who loved him. Well done, good and faithful servant. We rejoice that you have entered into the joy of the Lord, and we anticipate the day when we are reunited around His throne.
