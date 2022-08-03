Sept. 20, 1951 - Aug. 2, 2022
Curtis "Bell" Johnson, 70, passed away on August 2, 2022, in Decatur, IL.
Curtis was born in Clarksdale, MS, on September 20, 1951, to Alma Lee Johnson. He married Zipporah Deberry on May 4, 1996, in Cincinnati, OH. He was a member of the Church of the Living God CWFF Temple 119. He worked at Decatur Township of General Assistance as a case worker for almost 30 years. He loved his family and his church family.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Zipporah Johnson; children: Curtis L. Bond, Lamar Lee, David Bond, Markus Love, Sylvia Johnson, Misty Lee; sister, Mary Lee Bell; several grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Curtis is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Lee Johnson; father, Taylor "Sleepy" Lowery Jr.; and brother, Freddie Bell.
A visitation will be held on August 11, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Church of the Living God at 11:00 AM.
Memorials to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be sent to Curtis's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.