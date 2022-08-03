Sept. 20, 1951 - Aug. 2, 2022

Curtis "Bell" Johnson, 70, passed away on August 2, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Curtis was born in Clarksdale, MS, on September 20, 1951, to Alma Lee Johnson. He married Zipporah Deberry on May 4, 1996, in Cincinnati, OH. He was a member of the Church of the Living God CWFF Temple 119. He worked at Decatur Township of General Assistance as a case worker for almost 30 years. He loved his family and his church family.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Zipporah Johnson; children: Curtis L. Bond, Lamar Lee, David Bond, Markus Love, Sylvia Johnson, Misty Lee; sister, Mary Lee Bell; several grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Curtis is preceded in death by his mother, Alma Lee Johnson; father, Taylor "Sleepy" Lowery Jr.; and brother, Freddie Bell.

A visitation will be held on August 11, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Church of the Living God at 11:00 AM.

Memorials to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to Curtis's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.