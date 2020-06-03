Cynthia Ann Bettis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LONG CREEK -- Cynthia Ann Reed Bettis, 57, of Long Creek, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and close friends.

A private service will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, and a public celebration of Cindy's life will be held after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Cindy was born on October 13, 1962 in Orlando, Florida, a daughter of Ralph and Ruth Reed. For the past 19 years, she was a server at Paul's Confectionery. She enjoyed working in her yard, NASCAR racing (especially driver: Tony Stewart), and vacationing at Florida beaches.

Cindy is survived by one son: Brandon Bettis, of Long Creek, one daughter: Megan Bettis (fiance': Chase Ashenfelter) of Oakley, one sister: Meredith Brisch, of Decatur, her caregiver: Angel Underwood, her best friend and co-worker at Paul's, Robin Lash, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother and her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

