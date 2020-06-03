Cynthia Ann Bettis

LONG CREEK -- Cynthia Ann Reed Bettis, 57, of Long Creek, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and close friends.
A private service will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, and a public celebration of Cindy's life will be held after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Cindy was born on October 13, 1962 in Orlando, Florida, a daughter of Ralph and Ruth Reed. For the past 19 years, she was a server at Paul's Confectionery. She enjoyed working in her yard, NASCAR racing (especially driver: Tony Stewart), and vacationing at Florida beaches.
Cindy is survived by one son: Brandon Bettis, of Long Creek, one daughter: Megan Bettis (fiance': Chase Ashenfelter) of Oakley, one sister: Meredith Brisch, of Decatur, her caregiver: Angel Underwood, her best friend and co-worker at Paul's, Robin Lash, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother and her parents.
