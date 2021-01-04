 Skip to main content
DECATUR - Cynthia Ann Gramley, 79, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at DMH in Decatur.

Cynthia was born on September 25, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer and Waynoka (Cutler) Hott. Cynthia married Marlin Gramley November 24, 1968. He preceded her in death May 16, 2014. She was a devoted homemaker and loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed summer vacations with her husband and grandchildren.

Cynthia is survived by her son, Larry (Deanna) Gramley; grandchildren: Logan Gramley and Calyssa (Logan) Freeman; sisters: Elinore "Sis" Parrill, Marilyn (Marvin) Weaver, Nancy Carlson, Beverly (Tom) McGeorge, and LaVonne (Don) Lang; brothers: Larry (Carolyn) Hott and Don (Kathy) Hott; and several nieces and nephews.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Sonny Hott.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

