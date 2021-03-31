Cynthia D. Reed

DECATUR - Cindy was born January 21, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Wilbur and Betty (Sablotny) Reed.

She was a proud 1976 graduate of Eisenhower High School and 1980 graduated of Millikin University. She went on to earn a Master's degree plus thirty-two hours of additional coursework from Illinois State University. Cindy taught in Decatur Public Schools her entire career, starting at Oak Grove Elementary and was recruited as part of the opening team for Hope Academy. She was a distinguished educator that was respected for her dedication to the profession and incredible creativity with making learning come alive for the students she served. She retired in 2013.

Cindy was a loving daughter, teacher, and friend. She was devoted to Trinity Lutheran Church where she found joy singing in the choir. Cindy loved music, children, and spending time with her friends. She was also an avid garage sale hostess, collector, and coupon clipper. Cindy was a very important part of the family for those who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Services to celebrate Cindy's life will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Ave., Decatur, with Pastor Matthew Versemann officiating.