DECATUR — Cynthia Jean Ryan, 55, of Decatur, died peacefully in her home with her sister by her side.

A funeral service celebrating Cindy's life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL, 62526) with visitation two hours before the service. Pastor Mark Gearig will be officiating. Memorials can be made to the church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Cindy was born on February 20, 1967, to Leo and Pat Ryan. She graduated from Sunnyside School, participated in Special Olympics, Dream Catchers Bowling, worked at MRI, was the MPSE office shredder, and was a member of the Heart and Soul Choir. She was a compassionate, appreciative, strong willed person who was always eager to help out and thank God for the littlest moments. Cindy loved to be on the go, always ready to spend time with her sisters, shopping, or going out of town. Cindy was always ready for a Diet Dew, ice cream and McDonald's. She loved watching Millikin WBB, Illini, Cubs, Blackhawks, and Kenny Rogers. "Go Big Blue/Cubbies!"

Cindy will always be remembered for her love, humor, devotion to her faith, family, friends, and appreciation for the littlest things that meant so much to her.

Surviving are her sisters: Debra Ryan of Decatur, Carol "Susie" Raney of Weslaco, TX; niece, Chris Fietko (Dave) of Chicago; nephew, Joshua Ryan of Decatur; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; great-nephew and niece David Ryan and Keira Fietko of Chicago.

She was preceded by her parents, grandparents and Michael Raney, Brother-in-law.

