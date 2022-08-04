July 3, 1963 - Aug. 1, 2022

DECATUR — Cynthia Joann Fickes, 59, of Decatur, passed away August 1, 2022, in her home.

Cynthia was born in Decatur on July 3, 1963, the daughter of Harry and Doris (Morey) Fickes. She was raised by and taught what love is by a loving, strong woman who helped her in turn become the strong, loving woman she was. Cynthia worked as a waitress and as a cashier. She loved her family and found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren. She was a mom to three beloved children and a "Mimi" to many more. She helped to raise her cousins, Kim and Gene, and loved them as her own.

Cynthia is survived by her children: David (Cathy) Fickes and Amanda Eckart; the love of her life and soulmate of 32 years, Phil Feezel; siblings: Mark Fickes, Lori Fickes, David Fickes, Gary Fickes, Donnie Fickes, Billy Fickes, and Michael Fickes; grandchildren: Kylie Betzer, Landon Eckart, Nevaeh Davis, and Ariel Potter; and cousins: Gene Fickes and Kim Keith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Doris Fickes; and her son, Donnie Fickes.

Cynthia's family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Velasco and staff for the care she received during her illness.

Visitation for Cynthia will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn at a later date.

