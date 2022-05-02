April 16, 1949 - April 24, 2022
Cynthia Kay Snead, 73, passed away on April 24, 2022, in Decatur, IL.
Cynthia was born to Henry and Marjorie Martin on April 16, 1949, in Decatur, IL. Cynthia was passionate about cooking and animals. She loved her family and Florida work friends. She loved Florida, most especially its beaches and its warmth. She enjoyed shopping, Wheel of Fortune and sugar free popsicles.
Cynthia is survived by her daughters: Angela (Paul) Thomas, Rebecca Snead; brother, James Martin; grandchildren: Allyson Gentry, William Gentry, Frances Thomas; former husband and good friend, Kenneth Snead, and many extended family and friends.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses of St. Mary's Hospital ICU.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Memorials to your local humane society.
Condolences may be sent to Cynthia's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
