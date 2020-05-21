× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Cynthia Lynn Wiott, 70, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy was born April 18, 1950, in Clinton, IL to Len Eldon and Betty Ruth (Wilson) Shaw. She graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School in 1968. She was a member of 4-H of Dewitt County. She attended Patricia Stevens Career College of Modeling. She modeled for Seventeen Magazine. She attended and was a bible school assistant for Moundford Free Methodist Church in Decatur. Cindy was a beautiful person inside and out. She enjoyed exercising and keeping fit.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Kirk) Talbott; granddaughter, Kloee Arbuckle; three siblings, Steve (Dee Dee) Shaw, Marcia (Kevin) Boyer and Christie (John) O'Donnell; three nephews, Jacob Shaw, Jerry Shaw and Ryan O'Donnell; one niece, Paige O'Donnell; four great nieces and three great nephews; and her fury feline, Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her fury feline, Hershey.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Cindy Wiott will be private. Burial will be in Maroa Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Maroa United Methodist Church 202 N Walnut St, Maroa, IL 61756.

The family of Cynthia Wiott is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Wiott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.