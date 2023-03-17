March 12, 1958 - March 14, 2023

DECATUR — Cynthia Lynne Harding, 65, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Cindy was born March 12, 1958, in Decatur, the daughter of Robert and Wilma (Wagoner) Black Sr. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. Cindy married Richard Harding in 1978.

Surviving is her husband Richard; children: Christopher (Katie) Harding, Patrick (Liz) Harding, Matthew Harding, Nicholas Harding (fiancee Amanda), Zachary (Rebecca) Harding, and Brittany Harding; her sister, Malinda Black, and thirteen grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robbie Black.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 20, 2023, in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2160 N. Edward St. Decatur, with Rev. Peter Chineke celebrant. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.