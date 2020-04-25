× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON -- D. Keith Miller 89 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 8:26 A.M. April 24, 2020 at his family residence, Clinton, Il.

Private graveside services will be Monday, April 27, 2020 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, Il. with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Keith was born September 16, 1930 in Lane, Il. the son of Thomas and Leota (Bennett) Miller. He married Frances Helen Donnan January 23, 1949 in Clinton, Il.

Survivors include his wife, Frances H. Miller, Clinton, Il.; daughter, Kathy (Dan) Marsh, Maroa, Il.; 3 grandchildren, Nathan (Cynthia) Marsh, Chicago, IL, Becky (Lance) Taylor, Clinton, IL, Tara (Chad) Tiezzi, Washington, IL, 5 great-grandchildren, Lily, Gage, Trace, Ryder, Georgia, siblings, Monica Miller, Clinton, Il.; Robert (Jo) Miller, Decatur, Il.; Janice Miller, Clinton, Il, daughter-in-law, Linda (Mark) Walston, Clinton, IL, sister-in-law, Lois Miller, Clinton, IL.

Keith was preceded in death by his Parents and 1 son, Kent Miller, and brother, Roger Miller.