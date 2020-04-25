D. Keith Miller
CLINTON -- D. Keith Miller 89 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 8:26 A.M. April 24, 2020 at his family residence, Clinton, Il.

Private graveside services will be Monday, April 27, 2020 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, Il. with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Keith was born September 16, 1930 in Lane, Il. the son of Thomas and Leota (Bennett) Miller. He married Frances Helen Donnan January 23, 1949 in Clinton, Il.

Survivors include his wife, Frances H. Miller, Clinton, Il.; daughter, Kathy (Dan) Marsh, Maroa, Il.; 3 grandchildren, Nathan (Cynthia) Marsh, Chicago, IL, Becky (Lance) Taylor, Clinton, IL, Tara (Chad) Tiezzi, Washington, IL, 5 great-grandchildren, Lily, Gage, Trace, Ryder, Georgia, siblings, Monica Miller, Clinton, Il.; Robert (Jo) Miller, Decatur, Il.; Janice Miller, Clinton, Il, daughter-in-law, Linda (Mark) Walston, Clinton, IL, sister-in-law, Lois Miller, Clinton, IL.

Keith was preceded in death by his Parents and 1 son, Kent Miller, and brother, Roger Miller.

Keith was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, Il. He was an engineer for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 37 years. Along with being an accomplished woodworker, he enjoyed fishing in Canada, gardening, and working with his son-in-law on the farm. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

