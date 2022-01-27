EL PASO, Texas — D. Richard Cole, of El Paso, Texas, died at home on January 15, 2022.

The funeral will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with visitation one hour before the service, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, in Decatur.

Dick was born on October 7, 1928, to Donald and Martha (Troutman) Cole. Dick was graduate of Millikin University and served in the United States Army. He was a life-long farmer in the Warrensburg area. Dick was a loyal Cardinal and Red Sox fan for decades, and his lifelong sweet tooth made him proclaim once that he could eat ice cream five times a day. He had a phenomenal memory, even at age 93.

Dick married Marcia Stookey Johnsen in 1959. Survivors include his son, Dr. James (Marina) Cole, of El Paso; step-daughter, Joanna (Darrel) Parish of Decatur; four grandchildren: Sam and Alex Cole, Ann (Jeff Rosengren) Parish, Lewis (Channa Cummings) Parish; and great-grandchildren: Greta Rosengren, and Renata and James Parish. His parents, wife, and sister, Marilyn Brown Butler, preceded him in death.

