Aug. 12, 1936 - June 12, 2023

MONTICELLO — Dale B. Huisinga, 86, of Monticello passed away at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Dale was born August 12, 1936, in Decatur, IL to Bert and Geneva (Goken) Huisinga. He married Nancy Heath on December 18, 1955, in Monticello, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Huisinga of Monticello; children: Rob (Cynthia) Huisinga, Dave (Debby) Huisinga, Gary (Annette) Huisinga all of Monticello, and Amy Huisinga (Allison England) of Chicago; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Beulah and Richard Robson.

Dale was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello Golf Club, and Piatt County Farm Bureau. Dale served as President of the Cisco Grain Company and on the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Monticello. Dale enjoyed Illini sports, wintering in Florida, and golfing.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Monticello United Methodist Church with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will follow at the Monticello Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monticello United Methodist Church, Kirby Medical Center, or the Huisinga Family Scholarship for Monticello FFA.

