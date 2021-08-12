 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Bowman

  • 0
Dale Bowman
{{featured_button_text}}

WINDSOR — Dale Bowman, 90, of Windsor, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday August 10, 2021 in Mason Point in Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are suggested to the United States Power Squadron, Decatur. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. View complete obituary at reedfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News