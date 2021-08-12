WINDSOR — Dale Bowman, 90, of Windsor, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday August 10, 2021 in Mason Point in Sullivan.
Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are suggested to the United States Power Squadron, Decatur. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. View complete obituary at reedfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.