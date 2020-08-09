Dale Burton Flaugher

Dale was born January 22, 1937 at Decatur, Illinois, son of Albert and Kate (Nichols) Flaugher. He is survived by two children: Jody Shambo of Spartanburg, SC and Shawn Dooling of Minnesota; four grandchildren: Preston Shambo, Alexander Shambo, Griffin Dooling, and Sam Dooling; one brother: Jerry Flaugher; and two sisters: Alice Cole and Joyce Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Larry Flaugher.