× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD - Dale E. Mason Jr. 44, of Springfield, IL formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:13 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, in his residence.

Dale was born August 9, 1975, in Decatur, IL the son of Dale E. and Nancy R. (Maltby) Mason Sr. He was a graduate of Illinois State University and currently taught 6th grade math in Pleasant Plains Middle School. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living life to the fullest doing what you are passionate about. A gifted teacher, he formerly taught math in the High School and worked for the Barnes and Noble Bookstore in Springfield, IL. Dale thrived on the stage and was passionate about the arts having performed and directed theater at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. He also enjoyed his time serving as a member of the Capital City Men’s Chorus.

Surviving are his mother Nancy R. Mason and her partner Gloria Johnson of Decatur; grandparents Clifford & Anita Mason of Decatur; special thanks and close friends: Pam Hart, Michael Ralston, Michael Noga, and Neil Thompson. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will dearly miss him. His smile and laugh made him to be one in a million.

Dale was preceded in death by his beloved father and two uncles.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Dale’s memory to Hoogland Center for the Arts or the Pleasant Plains Middle School. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Mason, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.