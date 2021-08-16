DECATUR — Dale Eugene Tackett, Jr. of Decatur, IL was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 12:39 a.m., August 14, 2021.
Dale was born October 30, 1955 in Vandalia, IL, the son of Dale E. Tackett, Sr. and Ida Mae (Fetters) Tackett. He is survived by his daughters: Lindsay Minton (Mark) of St. Louis and Amanda Wrigley (Jeremy) of Decatur; grandchildren: Jacob, Henry and Aden; sisters: Mary Rector, Twyla Whittington, Jeannie Hutchins (Dave), and Tanya Tackett-Dion; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He worked at Burks Pumps in Decatur for over 23 years. He will be forever remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. His spiritual strength guided his life. Dale would do anything for anyone, and regularly helped out his friends and family. He was compassionate, understanding and accepting. Dale never met a stranger, and his mechanical mind could solve any problem or fix anything that broke. He loved nature, and his daughters will always be grateful for and deeply cherish all the wonderful memories they have from time spent camping, hiking and exploring. He was the most loving father and grandfather anyone could ask for.
The world was a better place with Dale in it.
Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.