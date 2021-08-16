Dale Eugene Tackett, Jr.

He worked at Burks Pumps in Decatur for over 23 years. He will be forever remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. His spiritual strength guided his life. Dale would do anything for anyone, and regularly helped out his friends and family. He was compassionate, understanding and accepting. Dale never met a stranger, and his mechanical mind could solve any problem or fix anything that broke. He loved nature, and his daughters will always be grateful for and deeply cherish all the wonderful memories they have from time spent camping, hiking and exploring. He was the most loving father and grandfather anyone could ask for.