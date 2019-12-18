DECATUR -- Dale L. Cox, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 20, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Beecher City. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Dale was born February 7, 1938 in Mode, IL, son of Loren Dale and Ruth O. (Ruff) Cox. He married Jacqueline V. Shepard November 12, 1970; she preceded him in death September 14, 1998. Dale was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1955-1959, and traveled around the world during his service to his country. He was a very active businessman in Decatur, including among many ventures, owning and operating the Alcazar Tavern for 15 years and 22nd Street Discount Liquors for 20 years, and also worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 11 years. Dale enjoyed jet skiing, spending winters in Florida, and he loved good food.