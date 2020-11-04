DECATUR — Dale V. Griggs, 70, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce; his six children: Jeff (Jeannie) Griggs, Jennifer (David) Yantis, Amy (John Donnell) Riley, Melissa (Donny) Koehler, Pamela Griggs and Jacob Griggs; his five grandchildren: Austin and Grace Koehler, Kady Riley, Jackson and Audrie Donnell; his two sisters: Virginia Griggs and Sandra (Michael) Stambaugh.
Honoring Dale Griggs's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. No public services are planned at this time out of respect for everyone's safety during this time. The family will be holding a private memorial service in his honor. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
