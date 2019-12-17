DECATUR -- Daley Faith McKinney met Jesus on Sunday, December 15 at 7:30 am.

She leaves behind a family who cherished and adored her. Parents: Dale and Ann McKinney, Siblings: Brogan (and Zachary) New of TX, Patrick McKinney, Keagan McKinney, Brittany McKinney, Brianna McKinney, Bronwyn McKinney, Tobin McKinney, Brian McKinney, Miles McKinney, MengYan McKinney, Rory McKinney, Teddy McKinney, twins Wen and Wu McKinney, Timothy Owens, Sunny Welker. Grandparents: Cecil and Marcia Aldridge, Jiggs and Ginger McKinney, Betty Smull, nephew Landon, many wonderful aunts and uncles and dozens of cousins, and of course her beloved nurse, Sandy Delaughter. She also leaves behind her first family: Tom and Chrissie Flynn and sons Aiden and Kellen.

Daley Faith was a treasure, a beautiful soul, and she was a blessing to everyone she met. She brought pure joy to the McKinney family, and the love of God could always be felt through her. Although she will be missed dearly, we know she is now free from her disabilities and made whole in Christ Jesus. Hallelujah!

Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 3-5 pm at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, followed by a casual memorial service presented by Daley's family. Memorials to In His Hands Orphans Outreach, PO Box 425, Rochester, IL 62562, to be used specifically to help families adopt children with disabilities. Please be generous. There are 132 million children in our world who do not have the love of a family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

