MOWEAQUA — Dallas L. Seitz, 82, of Moweaqua, died December 3, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, with a one-hour visitation prior to service time. Visitation will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, also in the funeral home. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Oddfellows Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua, Moweaqua Lions Club, or Moweaqua Twp. Park District (Central Park).
Dallas was born June 2, 1937 in Tower Hill, IL, the son of Roscoe Clayton and Daisy Grace (Walker) Seitz. He married Nancy K. Usinger on March 12, 1961 at Zion Chapel Church, Blue Mound, IL. She survives.
Dallas graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1955. He attended Millikin University and graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in 1961. Dallas started his career at J. J. Moran & Sons before he and his wife, Nancy purchased Sherwood Funeral Homes in Assumption and Moweaqua in 1979. He was joined by his son, Michael in 1989. Dallas was very proud that the business will continue with his son and, soon, his granddaughter Paige, alongside the amazing staff of Craig Collins, Laurie Coffman and Jim Jordan, who are also considered family.
Dallas was a member of First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua. He served in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post #370, Masonic Lodge #8, Macon Lodge #8 and Ansar Shriners. Dallas was one of the founding members of the Moweaqua Pow Wow, and also a founding and charter member of the Moweaqua Lions Club. He was recently recognized by Illinois Funeral Directors District 9A & 10 for 60 years of funeral service in Central Illinois. Dallas was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan, a huge Central A&M Raiders supporter and loved riding his golf cart to the 10:00 a.m. coffee group, where he was an avid storyteller. He was proud to call the Assumption and Moweaqua communities his home. Dallas loved his family and was happiest when they were gathered together.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy; son, Michael (Laura) Seitz of Moweaqua, IL; daughter, Cinda (Roel) Villanueva of Moweaqua, IL; grandchildren: Breck (Amanda) Seitz of Chicago, IL, Jordan (Elizabeth) Villanueva of Madison, WI, Paige Seitz and Kaitlin Villanueva, both of Moweaqua, IL; and sister, Betty (Jim) Wabel of Springfield, IL.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided loving care for Dallas during the last few years.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
