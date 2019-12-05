Dallas L. Seitz

Dallas was a member of First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua. He served in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post #370, Masonic Lodge #8, Macon Lodge #8 and Ansar Shriners. Dallas was one of the founding members of the Moweaqua Pow Wow, and also a founding and charter member of the Moweaqua Lions Club. He was recently recognized by Illinois Funeral Directors District 9A & 10 for 60 years of funeral service in Central Illinois. Dallas was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan, a huge Central A&M Raiders supporter and loved riding his golf cart to the 10:00 a.m. coffee group, where he was an avid storyteller. He was proud to call the Assumption and Moweaqua communities his home. Dallas loved his family and was happiest when they were gathered together.