ASSUMPTION — Dallas R. McElroy, of Assumption, IL, passed away 8:26 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

A service to celebrate Dallas's life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022. Memorials may be made in Dallas's memory to Salem Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Dallas was born December 4, 1938, in Moccasin Township, IL the son of Charles Ray and Anna Margaret (Logue) McElroy. He married Barbara Laws on May 30, 1959. Dallas retired from Caterpillar as an Inspector. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

Surviving is his wife Barbara of Assumption; sons: Randall McElroy (Lara) of Decatur and Ronald McElroy (Robin) of New Providence, IA; daughter, Rhonda Bossert of Pine, AZ; daughter-in-law, Denise McElroy of Assumption; sixteen grandchildren; and thirty-two great-grandchildren also survive.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, son Ryan McElroy, brother Harry Logue and sister Marie Newburn.