Oct. 9, 1959 - June 5, 2022

DECATUR— Damon Suddarth, 62, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:49 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, in his residence.

A service to honor Damon's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Damon was born October 9, 1959, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of John R. and Katie (Colwell) Suddarth. He married Crystal Baldwin on November 28, 1981. Damon owned and operated Southern Auto Repair. His passion was auto racing, having raced at the Macon Speedway Dirt track in the Street Stock Division. Damon was a big believer in "Paying it Forward," helping anyone who needed his help. He attended Central Baptist Church.

Surviving is his wife: Crystal of Decatur, IL; sons: Nathan Chandler of Portland, TN, Damon Suddarth Jr. (Nicole) of Long Creek, and Jamie Suddarth (Ashley) of Mt. Zion; brothers: Tony Suddarth (Debbie) of Franklin, KY, and Timmy Suddarth (Patricia) of Franklin, KY; sisters: Vanda Mooneyhan of Portland, TN, Vada Chandler of Portland, TN and Debbie Walker (David) of Scottsville, KY; grandchildren: Alyssa (Carlos Salos), NateNate, Kyle, Lexi, Rylan, Cameron, Jae, Lia, Jace, Dean, Tinley, Daniel, and Lindi; great-grandchildren: Josie and Bailey.

Damon was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Linda Galinelli.