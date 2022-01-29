KENNEY — Dan Alexander, 72, of Kenney, IL, passed away 2:56 PM January 28, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Max Aper officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL. Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Kenney Fire Department or the Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Daniel was born October 23, 1949, in Streator, IL, the son of Herschel and Betty (Bowman) Alexander. He married Dona Rybolt February 18, 1967 in Kenney, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Dona Alexander, Kenney, IL; children: Bob (Fiancee Kelly Bolt) Alexander, Clinton, IL, and Kristie (Russell) Hickman, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Colton Alexander, Clinton, IL, Collin (Fiancee Allie Gray) Alexander, Decatur, IL, and Faith (Jayden) Thomas, Lehi, UT; step-grandchildren: Krista (Tallon Myers) Hickman, Clinton, IL, and Nolan (Peyton Welch) Hickman, Clinton, IL; great-grandson, Finn Wall; siblings: Ron Alexander, Decatur, IL, Martha (Dave) Ward, Wapella, IL, Suzi (Lou) Rinkenberger, Clinton, IL, Jerry Alexander, Kenney, IL, and Kenny Alexander, Kenney, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dan had worked for Revere Copper & Brass, Inc and later for Wallace Press in computer services and had helped his son, Bob, at Performance Transmissions. He was a car enthusiast who never met a stranger. Dan was a man of strong faith but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

