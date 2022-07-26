Aug. 2, 1943 - July 25, 2022

DALTON CITY — Dan C. White, 78, of Dalton City, IL, passed away at 12:58 AM, on Monday, July 25, 2022, in his home.

Dan was born in Decatur, IL, on August 2, 1943, the son of Paul White and Mayrose (Reatherford) White. He married Linda Wolf on February 14, 1987, in Ft. Worth, TX.

Dan served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of N.S.R.A. and HOG. Dan also enjoyed building motorcycles and street rods.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Dalton City, IL; son, Jeffrey White and wife Tracy of Troy, MO; step-son, Brad Simpson and wife, Kerri of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Dave White and wife, Beverly of Shelbyville, IL; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.