DECATUR — Dan Leon Layette Sr., 87 of Decatur died at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Fairhavens Christian Home.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with his arrangements. If desired memorials may be made to the Macon County Animal Control.

Dan was born in Decatur May 30, 1934, the son of Frank and Ione Layette. He graduated from Decatur High School. He married Joni Hise in August of 1955. Dan was a Trucker working for Means Trucking, A&R Trucking, Knox Trucking. He was a member of Teamster Local 279. He was a proud member of the NRA. Dan loved his pickup truck and always kept it in perfect condition.

Surviving are his son, Dan L. Jr., daughter, Susan Luxa, former wife, Joni; grandchildren: Jordan Layette, Matthew Layette and Leanne Bond; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Lauryn, Evan and Caden, one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jill Layette and one half brother, Roger Layette.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.