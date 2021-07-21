DECATUR — Dana Ilene Benton. 65, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.

Dana was born May 3, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois to James and Ida Dick. Dana was preceded in death by her parents, husband Danny Benton and nephew Tommy Wiegand.

She is survived by her son Quinn Whitaker and grandsons Isaac, Isaiah, and Ian of Bloomington, Illinois; her siblings Teresa Graham of Fernandina Beach, Florida; Debra Coy of Tolono, Illinois; Pam Taft of Decatur, Illinois; Lynette Mense of Decatur, Illinois; Danny James of Anchorage, Alaska, David Dick of Decatur, Illinois; and their respective families.

Dana's faith in God was unwavering. She was loved by family and those who followed her in faith. She will be missed.

There will be no services.