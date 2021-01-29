DECATUR — Dana L. (Behrns) Deadmond, 88, formerly of Decatur, passed away January 27, 2021 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Dana was born on May 26, 1932 in Decatur, the daughter of John C. and Althea Peck Tooley. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar Behrns, (father of her children Dennis and Denise); and sisters: Betty Carter and Thelma Behen of Decatur.

Dana was a member of Northwest Christian Church.

Surviving are her children: Dennis (Toni) Behrns of Cerro Gordo, Illinois and Denise (Rex) Browning of Lexington, Ohio; brother Edward (Pauline) Tooley of Wallace, North Carolina and four grandchildren.

Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a visitation for Dana will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home followed by a graveside service and burial at Graceland Cemetery.

She will be greatly missed!!!