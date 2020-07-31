DECATUR — Daniel D. “Danny” Troxel, 65, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 7:27 PM, July 28, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Graveside services will be 11 AM, Monday August 3, 2020 at Lisenby Cemetery, Lane, IL with Jim Kilson officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Encore Thrift Store, Clinton, IL.
Danny was born February 23, 1955 in Nashville, TN the son of Perry E. “Pete” and Martha Jean (Williams) Troxel, Jr. He married Kathy in 1975.
Survivors include his daughter, Krystal (Ed) Cicenas, Clinton, IL; father, Perry E. “Pete” Troxel, Jr., Crest Hill, IL; siblings: Margie (Tom) Corcoran, Joliet, IL; Anne Troxel (Mike Brumfield), Bowling Green, KY; Becky (Jerry) Buchanan, Decatur, IL; grandson, Zander Cicenas, Clinton, IL; nieces, nephew, and grand-nieces also survive.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother.
Danny graduated from McArthur HS, Decatur, IL and attended Lake Land College, Mattoon, IL.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
