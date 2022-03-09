Daniel (Dan) Lee Boynton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the age of 63, peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by his family.

Dan was born on March 12, 1958, in Geneva, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. William and Carolyn (Yoder) Boynton; and his wife Theresa's parents, Stanley and Patricia (Kinsella) Potter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; his children: Alyssa (Patrick) Walser of Mapleton, IL, Corinne Boynton of Bloomington, IL, Katie (Colton) Moore of Minier, IL, and Bobby Boynton of Niantic, IL. Also surviving are four adoring grandchildren: Isaac and Nora Walser and Benaiah and Lailah Moore.

Dan's faith and love for the Lord were evident in his daily life. Dan was married to the love of his life, Theresa, for over 40-years. Their partnership through life was inspirational to all who knew them together and their love was unwavering. From birthday dinners to t-ball games and family vacations, Dan's focus was always faith and family first. He found endless pleasure in watching his kids and grandkids enjoy life and spending quality time together making memories.

His positive attitude and optimistic outlook on life were contagious. Dan thoroughly enjoyed many tailgates and sporting events where his hospitality was second to none. His cooking was legendary and you could feel his love in every recipe. He was a diehard Cub fan and loyal Notre Dame enthusiast who also appreciated a good game of golf with his friends.

He spent his career as an educator where his impact reached far and wide. Dan engaged his students with his gift for storytelling and making meaningful connections with his inspirational leadership as a business entrepreneur. His love for his students reached beyond the classroom where he supported them through various extracurricular activities. Dan loved attending events for his students, from sporting events to concerts and theater productions, you could always count on his smiling face in the audience.

Dan would remind everyone of his love with the words, "Have I told you lately that I love you - because you know I do. You bless my life." He would also want you to always have a "super-great, wonderful, marvelous, darn-dandy day, and you know I mean that!" To those who had the pleasure of attending the retreats which he lead, he would say AIAOYIFTRMALY!

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 12, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W Ash Ave, Decatur, IL, 62526. Guests will be received in the atrium afterwards until 5:00 p.m. We look forward to celebrating his birthday with those who love him most.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Relay for Life of Macon County or Special Olympics of Illinois or donate blood in his honor through your local Red Cross.