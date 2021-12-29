Daniel Elmer Barnett

Dan loved home improvement and do-it-yourself projects, whether it was for himself or helping someone else, family or friend. He created a mobile outdoor sink with cold and hot water that could be moved around wherever it was needed. He created his own solar heater to heat the family's outdoor pool. He always approached a task or project with optimism and an eagerness to do a great job. All while holding his tongue out, in concentration. We always knew if we needed help with a project, he was ready and willing to be there. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa. He loved his family dearly.