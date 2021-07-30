CLINTON — Daniel Emmett Brinkley, 75, of Clinton, IL passed away 4:23 AM July 29, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating and military honors following. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Eagles Lodge.

Danny was born July 23, 1946, in Clinton, IL the son of Lonnie and Marjorie (Emmett) Brinkley. He married Jackie Diane Shaw July 31, 1971, in Clinton, IL. She passed away June 7, 2003.

Survivors include his children: Shari (Gage) Irvin, Clinton, IL, Nick (Ashley Wrigley) Brinkley, Clinton, IL; grandson, Tyler Brinkley, Simpson, IL; sisters: Kathy (Tony) Tedrick, Clinton, IL, Londa Reffett, Mt. Zion, IL; along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jimmy Brinkley.

Danny was US Army Veteran serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971, and a member of the Clinton Eagles Lodge. He worked for Caterpillar in Decatur, IL for 30 years and later for Douglas Dodge in Clinton, IL for many years. Danny loved antiques and the Chicago Cubs.