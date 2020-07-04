Daniel Francis Higgins

He excelled as both a student and an athlete during his primary and secondary schooling, and was proud of his academic achievements and his position on his high school football team. Dan continued his education at the University of Illinois (Champaign) and, in 1968, he received a B.S. degree in Engineering Physics. He then moved to California to study at the California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech) from which he received an M.S. in Physics degree in 1970. After graduation, he entered the United States Air Force with the rank of First Lieutenant and served his country as a research scientist at the Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Upon honorable discharge in 1972, he accepted a position in Santa Barbara at Mission Research Corporation where he was engaged in research on electromagnetic effects. Some years later, he worked at JAYCOR, another research company. The final phase of Dan's career involved a very different kind of scientific work. He accepted a position at UCSB at the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis. He worked at NCEAS for seven years before retiring and took delight in meeting researchers from around the world and learning about the ecological issues they were investigating.In 1974, Dan met Jo-Ann Shelton on a Sierra Club hike at Figueroa Mountain. They were married on June 21, 1975, and enjoyed 45 very happy years together. Dan and Jo-Ann shared a love of animals and found joy in caring for a large menagerie, including dogs and cats (all “rescues”), horses, a pig and a chicken. Dan was fond of telling stories about their animal companions, especially about the amazing intelligence of his Arabian horse, Sur Neetar, and the exploits of Stella the pig.