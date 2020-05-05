× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Daniel Hayman Evans, CRNA, 35, of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020.

Limited visitation will be after 4:30 pm Thursday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with strict social distancing observed, per the Governor’s guidelines. A private family memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with live streaming on the Saints James and Patrick Parish , Decatur, Facebook page. Private family burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Dan’s Life will be held at a later date.

Dan was born on April 5, 1985 in Decatur, IL. Through his school years he was an Eagle Scout, on the scholastic bowl team, played soccer, and ran track. He attended Mt. Zion High School where he graduated third in his class in 2003. He then attended Illinois Wesleyan University where he graduated in 2007 with a BS in Biology with a pre-med focus. Dan then continued his education at Illinois State University, graduating cum laude in 2010 with an RN and BS in Nursing. He earned an MS of Nursing in Nurse Anesthesia from Millikin University and the Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Anesthesia Program in 2015.