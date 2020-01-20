DECATUR — Daniel Houck, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Daniel was born on December 17, 1937 in Bruceville, Indiana to Ronald Dunn Houck and Helen Ruth Johnson. He married Mary Jane Benson and had three children, twins Donald Joe and Donna Jo, and Daniel Ross. He married Donna M Greening in 1989.
Dan served his country in the United States Army and retired from Firestone. He loved NASCAR, and his favorite drivers were part of Hendrix Motorsports. He mostly enjoyed entertaining his close friends at the Wild Dog Saloon.
He is survived by his son, Daniel and Christie Houck of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jonathan Houck of Austin, Texas, Nathaniel and Stephanie Houck of Edmond, Oklahoma, Kim Queen of Wapella, Illinois, and Steven Green of Chicago, Illinois; great grandchildren, Alexandria Houck, Ryan Houck, Trentyn Queen, Jackson Queen, Lily Queen, Rosemary Green, and James Green; and stepchildren Scott and Tina Bartmann, Dawn Coers, Angela Harnacke, and Anthony Bartmann.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald D Houck and Helen Ruth Johnson; his first wife, Mary Jane Benson; his wife, Donna Greening; children, Donald Joe and Donna Jo; two sisters, Jill Imel and Charlotte Everett; and two brothers, Jack Houck and Ted Houck.
Friends and Family may visit on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the Emmons Macey Steffey Funeral Home, 1303 12th Street, Lawrenceville, Illinois 62439. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM at the funeral home, with a graveside service to follow at Price Cemetery, Russellville Illinois.
