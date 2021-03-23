ELKHART, Indiana — Daniel J. "Dan" Morrison, 71, of Elkhart, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 12, 2021. Dan was a loving husband, and a devoted father and grandfather.

Dan was born on February 20, 1950, in Decatur, Illinois, to Wilbur and Marian Morrison. He received his degree in Political Science from Millikin University in 1974. He continued taking business management courses, which prepared him for his various sales management positions. He had a successful and satisfying sales career in the RV industry, having worked for Holiday Rambler, Jayco and other companies.

On December 23, 1972, he married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Walker. They raised three sons, Douglas, Lee and Blake and one daughter, Jennifer. He was deeply involved in his children's activities and was a constant figure at their games and events. He was a proud Dad, constantly video-taping his sons' football, basketball and soccer games and Jennifer's cheerleading. Having played football in college, Dan maintained a love for all sports. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, the University of Illinois and the Chicago professional teams, the Bears, Bulls and White Sox.