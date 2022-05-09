Daniel J. Trimmer

Oct. 04, 1955 - May 07, 2022

Daniel "Danny" J. Trimmer, 66, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Danny was born October 4, 1955, in Decatur the son of Harley Trimmer Jr. and Doris (Duncan) Logan. He was a carman with the Norfolk-Southern Railroad retiring after thirty-six years of service. Danny attended Grace Baptist Church and was a former member of the Boiling Springs Church of God. He could fix anything. Danny enjoyed working with his hands, remodeling, and helping others with their projects. He also like to play basketball, baseball, and volleyball. Danny married Marianne Major on October 27, 1973.

Danny is survived by his wife, Marianne; mother Doris (Derald) Logan; children: Sean (Heather) Trimmer and Heather Monson; siblings: Dianna (Phil) Pugsley, Alicia (Andrew) Winterle, Darlene Trimmer, Doug Trimmer, Vicki (Kerwin) Grider, and Paul Logan; grandchildren: Dillon, Quin, Cameron, and Triston Dennison, Alyssa Monson, and Lauren and Iliana Trimmer; great-granddaughter Sadie Rae Dennison, and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Danny is preceded in death by his grandparents: Harley Trimmer Sr., Eula Wren, and Henry and Edna Duncan and his father Harley Trimmer Jr.

Services to celebrate Danny's life will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Danny's Camaro restoration in care of Marianne Trimmer.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.