Daniel L. Banner

His wisdom, calm demeanor, gentle spirit, and delightful humor made him beloved by his family members and the congregants in every church where he served. Prior to his retirement and subsequent move to Quincy in 1992, Fr. Banner made numerous trips to Great Britain and became a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth and a collector of Royal Family memorabilia. He was an avid reader, an astute bridge player, and a crossword puzzle wizard. His “bow wows”, as he affectionately referred to his canine companions Addie and then Queenie, often accompanied him to church and on trips to visit family and friends.

During his retirement years in Quincy, he enjoyed assisting at St. John's and taking communion to the shut-ins at the local Veterans Home. A Golden Jubilee celebration was held at St. John's in the fall of 2003 in honor of the 50th Anniversary of his ordination.

Survivors include his niece, Margaret "Margy" (Rick) Moorhead of Fishers, IN; his nephew, Charles "Chuck" (Frank Macaluso) Harm of Seattle, WA; four great-nephews, Matthew (Rachel) Moorhead of Zionsville, IN, Kenneth (Rebecca) Moorhead of Carmel, IN, Robert Moorhead of El Paso, TX, and Thomas Moorhead of Benton, AR.; four great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews.

Fr. Banner was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law,Barbara (Kenneth) Harm.

A Requiem Mass will be held at St. John's Anglican Parish (701 Hampshire) at 10:30 am on Monday, March 30, 2020 with the Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. A Live Stream of this service will be made available to all those interested by contacting Hansen-Spear Funeral Home at staff@hansenspear.com mailto:staff@hansenspear.com. Graveside services and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy, IL on Monday, March 30th at 3:30 pm. A visitation is no longer planned prior to the funeral services, however, Fr. Banner's family hopes to schedule a celebration in his memory at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish or the Quincy K-9 Connection. Website: www.hansenspear.comHansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

