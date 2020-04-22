× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Daniel L. “Dan” Mathern, 76, of Decatur, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Dan was born August 31, 1943, in Decatur, the son of Richard and Eilleen F. (Brown) Mathern. Dan worked as a meat cutter at Kroger for 43 years. Dan loved to golf, gamble and bowl. He married Cynthia Glover on October 28, 2002 in Decatur.

Surviving is his wife, Cindy of Decatur; children: Tina Marie (Gabriel) Mathern-Gonzalez of FL, Tammy Jo Mathern-Ignagni of GA, and Jeff Daniel (Nicole) Mathern of Decatur; step-son, Cory (Laura) Daugherty of Blue Mound; grandchildren: Haley, Jacob, Nayarid, Nayid, Dylan, Boston and Ky; three great-grandchildren; brother, Keith (Sharon) Mathern of TN; many other relatives and friends.

Keeping with Dan's wishes, cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services will be held at this time. Memorials in his honor may be made to Macon County Humane Society or Homeward Bound Pet Shelter.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

