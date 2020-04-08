MACON — In memory and celebration of someone that brought light and laughter to the world: Daniel Palmer, 61 of Peoria, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was born on December 7, 1958, to Everett and Ruth Palmer of Macon, Illinois. Daniel was a 1977 graduate of Macon High School. He retired from employment as a truck driver in 2019.
Dan is survived by his partner, Cynthia Reeder, sister, Donna Kawaski, brother-in-law Wilbur Kawaski, nephew, Jeff Kawaski, and nieces Kay Kawaski-Catrone and Ann Palmer Weis.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Palmer.
A private memorial service for Dan will be scheduled this summer. The family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society in his name.
