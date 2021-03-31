BLOOMINGTON - Daniel R. Gonder, 66, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1925 S. Main Street, Bloomington, IL 61704.

Danny was born on March 3, 1955 in Champaign, IL, the son of Milton Raymond Gonder and Joan Mills.

Danny painted water towers and grain elevators for many years. He was an avid pool player and loved playing 3D chess. He enjoyed yardwork, landscaping, tinkering with engines, magic tricks and puzzles. Danny was a very giving and jovial person who was a friend to all animals and children.

Danny is survived by his children; brother, Rick (Linda) Gonder of Bloomington, IL; sisters: Millie Leonard of Decatur, IL, Bobbi Repass of Indianapolis, IN and Julie (Richard) Bell of Decatur, IL; half-brother, Michael Paul (Tanya) Dial of Marseilles, IL; nieces and nephews: JoAnna Leonard of Decatur, Desiree Bell of Decatur, Brent Bell of Decatur, Dalton Stine of Effingham, Preston Cummins of FL, Brent Bell Jr. of Decatur and Jace Ledbetter of Decatur; honorary family members, Janice (Brian) Kindred of Heyworth, IL.