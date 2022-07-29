Nov. 1, 1954 - June 26, 2022

Daniel Robert Sommerfeldt, 67, died unexpectedly June 26, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI. He was born November 1, 1954, in Waupaca, WI, the son of Robert L. Sommerfeldt and Lucille (Leahy) Sommerfeldt.

Dan graduated from L. P. Goodrich High School class of 1972, in Fond Du Lac, WI. Following graduation he studied philosophy and graduated from the Un of Wis, Osh Kosh, WI, in 1976. He also attended Sangamon State University for his Masters in Business.

Dan was married to his former spouse Margaret Fortner-Kikolla in October of 1989. Although divorced they remained close friends throughout his life. He was also an employee of the City of Decatur for 17 years. He was hired as Assistant Personnel Director in 1979. He later became City Risk Manager and then Assistant City Manager. He was assistant to two city managers. He became acting City Manager in 1996. He oversaw the disaster and cleanup of two tornadoes back to back on April 18 and 19, 1996. Dan resigned August of 1996. He belong to the Decatur Kiwanis Club. He also taught philosophy at Richland Community College.

Dan was also a author and wrote three books after he resigned, "A Disquisition on Natural Systems," "A Precis of Natural Systems" and "The Bicycling Bobs."

Both parents precedes him in death. Surviving is his stepson, Jamie P. Kikolla and partner Anita Joanne Mares of Mt Zion, IL; stepdaughter Rachael C. Wiley and her husband Andrew L. Wiley of Bradenton, FL; one stepgrandso,n Quentin M. Wiley; one step-great-granddaughter, Lillian Rose Wiley, both of Decatur, IL

A Service of Remembrance was held Sunday, July 17, in Traverse City, MI, and held in Decatur, IL, July 20.